Tipperary man wins gold in over 85 showdown

Three Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Irish Life Health Masters Indoor Championships on Sunday 5th of March in Athlone. Amongst them was Michael O'Beirne who won gold in the men's over 85 shot put and weight for distance.

Dermot Hayes competed in the men's over 50 3,000m contest, maintaining a strong steady pace throughout the race in 7th place. In the last lap he stormed through to finish 4th in 10:05.93 in his heat. Liam O'Dwyer competed in the shot put and high jump, winning bronze in the men's over 65 high jump.

County Novice B Road Championship

Dundrum AC athletes put in heartwarming performances at the County Novice B Road Championship in Galbally on Sunday 12th March. Hosted by Mooreabbey Milers AC, the conditions were perfect for racing.

In the ladies 3k race, Dundrum AC’s Ausra Mackeviciute came 4th in 11:48. She was followed by 8th Mairead Julian in 12:03 and 10th Laura Armstrong in 12:06. It was Ausra and Mairead's debut in this championship. The girls won silver in the team event and all three had 3km personal bests in this race.

Dundrum AC's Mairead Julian, Ausra Mackeviciute and Laura Armstrong placed silver team at the County Novice B Road Championship.

Seven Dundrum AC athletes competed in the men's 6km race. Michael J Ryan came 2nd in 20:17, followed by 7th Paudie Coen 21:14, 11th Michael Coen 21:37, 18th Stephen Ryan 22:03, 26th Declan Buckley 23:43, 27th Noel Casey 23:57 and 29th Jim Halley 24:01. Michael J, Paudie and Michael won silver in the men's team event. The club’s second team of Stephen, Declan and Noel placed 8th team.

Killeagh 4 Mile

PJ Holmes came 79th out of 295 runners in a time of 29:24 at the Killeagh GAA 4 Mile on Sunday 5th March.