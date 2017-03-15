Tipperary schools to battle it out at the 3Arena

Four Tipperary schools have booked their place in the Junk Kouture grand final at the 3Arena in Dublin on Thursday 27th April.

Presentation Secondary School Clonmel student Lorna Fennessy modelling ‘Amarillo Starlight’.

Patrician Presentation Secondary School Fethard’s ‘The Lone Rhino’, Presentation Secondary School Clonmel’s ‘Amarillo Starlight’, St. Anne’s Secondary School Tipperary Town’s ‘Floral Fantasy’, and Ursuline Secondary School Thurles design ‘Kamuro’ will now get the chance to impress on the prestigious catwalk in front of guest judges including local singing sensation Una Foden and music mogul Louis Walsh after advancing from the southern regional final.

Patrician Presentation Secondary School Fethard student Damien Cahill modelling ‘The Lone Rhino’.

The Tipperary students will be competing for a chance to win a top prize of €2,500 for their school, iPad Minis and €500 cash for their team. This year’s contestants could be in with a chance of winning a trip to the Royal Film Premiere in London or a trip to Cannes Film Festival. Two scholarships have also been added to this year’s prize pool for Limerick School of Art and Design and Griffith College in Dublin.

Ursuline Secondary School Thurles student Roisin Heffernan modelling ‘Kamuro’.