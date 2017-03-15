Clonmel's Cathal Brennan takes first place in Rockwell scholarship exam

Top Ss. Peter & Paul’s C.B.S 6th class pupil Cathal Brennan recently achieved first place in the Rockwell College scholarship exam.

12 year old Cathal got fantastic marks in the English, Irish and Maths sections of the exam, and as a result the scholarship will cover his secondary school education at Rockwell.

Multi-talented Cathal, the son of Cathriona and Liam, plays with the school band and guitar group, Banna Chluain Meala and is a under 14 rugby player with Clonmel Rugby Club.

Cathal's teachers Aisling Kearney and Cathal Ryan are very proud of him. He is described as “a lovely, all round pupil who excels at everything”.

Cathal Brennan with his proud teachers Aisling Kearney and Cathal Ryan.