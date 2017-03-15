The good times roll on at Clonmel's Belle Voci Choir

Clonmel’s Belle Voci Choir hosted a very enjoyable table quiz in Liam Daly's Pub recently.

“The choir would like to thank Liam and his staff for accommodating us in what is a great venue for a quiz with facilities to display an electronic scoreboard. We are grateful to the following businesses for sponsoring raffle prizes: Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Dunnes Stores Oakville, Guineys, Star Fuels, and Mulligan's Pharmacy on O'Connell Street, and Receptions Pre-Loved Bridal Wear in Clonmel.

"The money raised will enable the choir to participate in competitions in New Ross in May and in Sligo in November as transport is one of the biggest expenses,” the choir’s PRO Brigid O'Connor adds.