Rockwell crowned Munster champions after intense battle with Limerick school

Rockwell College ran out deserving winners of in the Munster Post-Primary Schools first year football blitz for schools with less than 200 girls.

Held in Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, on Tuesday (March 14), Rockwell beat Scoil Pól Kilfinane in the ‘A’ decider, after overcoming Heywood College 7-5 to 5-4 and Newcastle West on 8-4 to 3-3.

The Tipperary footballers were under pressure from the throw in against Scoil Pól. The Limerick school scored early goals which saw them go in at half time ahead on a scoreline of 3-3 to 1-5.

In the second half Rockwell came to terms with the robust nature of the game and resumed with a whirlwind, scoring three goals without reply from Sara Finnane, Kate Flannery and Emma Daly.

The midfield partnership of Finnane and Flannery were rampant, ably assisted by solid defenders Abby O’Sullivan and Shauna Parker, while up front Cathy Ryan and Emma Daly caused all sorts of problems. Rockwell were crowned champions on a scoreline of 6-5 to 3-4.

In the ‘B’ section, Rockwell performed admirably against Nenagh, Borrisoleigh and Scoil Pól, particularly in the last match when they went down by the slenderest of margins, therefore failing to qualify for the final.

Team A: Caoimhe O’Connor, Sarah Parker, Abby O’Sullivan, Emma Daly, Sara Finnane, Kate Flannery, Cathy Ryan, Susan Shanahan, Grace Kearney.

Team B: Emily Hayes, Orla Breen, Lucy Fitzgerald, Andrea Power, Aisling Carmody, Hannah Green, Sive Kearney, Sarah Quirke, Kate Hartley, Claire Kelly.