Tipperary students explore engineering with Abbott

Almost 200 schoolchildren from six schools across Tipperary explored the exciting world of engineering with the help of volunteers from Abbott in Clonmel during Engineers Week (March 4-10).

At a series of special events the volunteer engineers demonstrated unique experiments which introduced engineering concepts to students and talked about the wealth of career opportunities that exist for engineers.

Demonstrating the many real world applications of engineering was one of the key aspects of the event. Across the week nineteen engineers from Abbott visited six schools, including Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, Cahir, and the Clonmel Presentation, CBS High School, Loreto and Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn.

Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, students discovering the engineering and inventions that improve heart health from Abbott volunteer Aisling Cooney.

The volunteers discussed the various pathways students can take to achieve an engineering qualification and the career opportunities available in the local area.

Speaking about Engineers Week, Pat McLoughlin at Abbott’s Clonmel facility, said: “At Abbott, we realise our full potential by helping others realise theirs. This idea is at the core of our business and our interaction with the local Tipperary community. By leveraging Abbott’s expertise in innovative research and development, we believe that inspiring the young people of today can produce the scientific leaders of tomorrow."

Abbott has a strong culture of giving and over the past two years their employees delivered more than 11,000 volunteer hours nationwide.