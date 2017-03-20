Concert raises funds for much needed autism unit in Tipperary

JW Productions held an impromptu concert last Saturday night at Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule, raising €600 which will go towards the building of a new state of the art autism unit and music room at the school.



Scoil Ruáin are currently preparing for Strictly Come Dancing which takes place at The Dome in Thurles this Saturday 25th March at 8pm. Tickets are €20 from Scoil Ruain. JW Productions owners Holly-Jean Williamson and Stefan J. Doyle are taking part as well as members Jordan Freeman who will dance with Killian Skorka and Nicole McGrath who is partnered with Killenaule’s James O'Gorman.