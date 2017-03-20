Strictly Come Dancing to raise funds for much needed autism unit in Tipperary

JW Productions held an impromptu concert last Saturday night at Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule, raising €600 which will go towards the building of a new state of the art autism unit and music room at the school.

And now the school is preparing for Strictly Come Dancing which takes place at The Dome in Thurles this Saturday 25th March at 8pm.

JWs owners Holly-Jean Williamson and Stefan J. Doyle are taking part as well as members Jordan Freeman who will dance with Killian Skorka and Nicole McGrath who is partnered with Killenaule’s James O'Gorman.

Drama teacher Holly-Jean Williamson is from Mullinahone and a past pupil of Scoil Ruain. She has lots of fond memories of her time there and jumped at the chance of raising money for such a wonderful cause. Musical director, teacher and vocal coach Stefan J. Doyle is from Tullow, Co. Carlow, but now living in Fethard. The couple can't wait to hit the dance floor at The Dome.

Nicole McGrath was born and raised in Cashel and didn't think twice about joining as she has danced her whole life.

James O'Gorman is originally from Ballingarry but is living in Killenaule with over 40 years. He is involved with Scoil Ruain for over 25 years as chairman of the Parents Association and vice-chairman of the board of management. He suggested Strictly Come Dancing and is on the organising committee to support and assist the fundraising for the Coiscéim ASD Unit. His three daughters attended Scoil Ruain.

Stefan J. Doyle and Holly-Jean Williamson.

Killian Skorka is a past pupil of Scoil Ruain and never told anyone that he always loved to dance. He stepped in to dance with his pal Jordan Freeman. Jordan joined Scoil Ruain in 2014 and loves the school. She always loved to sing and dance and was overjoyed when her best friend Killian said he would be more than happy to dance with her.

Killian Skorka and Jordan Freeman.

Tickets are €20 from Scoil Ruain.