Tipperary legend Brendan Cummins joins local Darkness Into Light team

Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Brendan Cummins was on hand to officially launch the second annual Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light fundraising and awareness event last week.

Pieta House’s flagship fundraiser, which celebrates life and offers hope to those in distress, raised €26,476.96 last year in Carrick-on-Suir, and the committee, under the leadership of chairperson Karen McGrath, are confident that it will be even bigger this year with Brendan Cummins on board as an ambassador.

The event continues to grow nationally and further afield, and takes place on Saturday 6th May at 4:15am from the CBS Greenschool in the town. Other Premier County Darkness Into Light venues include Cashel, Nenagh and Roscrea, along with inaugural events in Tipperary Town and Thurles.

“A massive thank you to the CBS Greenschool for accommodating us this year, especially principal Denis Cotter and caretaker Tony Hogan,” the committee say.

“We are pleased to welcome Darren Lyons, who ran a bus service for us last year, onto our committee, and we hope that the event will be even better this coming year with the additional support.

"There is always light in the darkness. Even in the darkest of nights we must manage to see the light and let it carry us.

"A huge thank you going out to everyone in Carrick-on-Suir for their support as we trudged through the rain in the Patrick's Day parade. It was truly uplifting to see the support Darkness Into Light has received in our small town. We will see you at the Greenschool on May 6th to walk through the darkness into the light in aid of Pieta House. Thanks also to Eddie Reade for his assistance in getting us into the parade .. and thanks to photographer Tom Grace for taking photos ahead of the event.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram for updates on registration; you may even be lucky enough to have Brendan Cummins register you in person,” they smile.

Register for Carrick-on-Suir Darkness Into Light here.

Register for another Tipperary Darkness Into venue here.