'Role model Dayl Cronin inspires young people across the country'

A past music teacher of Clerihan’s Dayl Cronin has paid tribute to the phenomenal local talent after he was kicked off RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars at the semi-final stage on Sunday night.

Boyband member Dayl was left heartbroken after getting voted off the dancefloor, but says it was “the best experience” of his life. He has made “friends for life” in the form of Des Cahill, Aidan O’Mahony and Des Bishop, and will be back on this week's Dancing With The Stars final which will feature a group performance from all the contestants on the series.

Dayl and his Dancing With The Stars partner Ksenia Zsikhotska will also perform in front of Tipperary students at the final of Junk Kouture in the 3Arena next month.

“We all remember Dayl fondly as a student here in Cashel Community School,” music teacher John Murray says.

“His commitment and professionalism in all he did was outstanding. Dayl danced in many a production here and has gone down in the annals of school history for his magnetic performances.

“I would just like to say that the Dayl on TV is the Dayl we remember - kind, considerate yet fully committed to whatever is asked. His attention to detail in his preparation for performances was memorable and a profound influence on younger members in the school.

“Perhaps that will be one memory he will have from his time on the programme - look how many young people are now interested in dancing and performing!

“Well done Dayl and Ksenia for your professionalism, the entertainment you gave us all and the magnetic dance performances throughout the show - there will always be only one winner for us here in Cashel Community School.

“Well done and chin up - it's part of this business you're in. Dust yourself off, smile and see what's around the next corner,” Mr. Murray continues.

Dayl praises the Tipperary community for coming out in force and voting for him throughout the series.

“I just want to start off by saying thank you to every single one of ye. If it wasn't for ye I wouldn't have gotten this far!

“I have had the best experience of my life on this show. It really has changed my life.

“Massive thank you to my wonderful dance partner Ksenia; you have been amazing and I couldn't have asked for a better dance partner … it's been emotional,” he adds.