New York chef leads Tipperary Town restaurant to coveted award

Tipperary Town man Martin Lovell has led Prime 74 to the much-coveted title of ‘Best Casual Dining in Tipperary’ at the Irish Restaurant Awards, just seven short months after opening their doors for business.

The awards ceremony took place last night at the Strand Hotel in Limerick recently where head chef and owner Martin Lovell and his team received the much-coveted title. See other Tipperary winners here.

Prime 74, located on the Main Street in Tipperary Town, offers a contemporary menu made with the finest of ingredients sourced locally and served in a relaxing ambience from nine until late Tuesday to Sunday.

Martin is no stranger to creating mouth-watering Irish and European classical food. Having served his time in some of Ireland’s top restaurants and an extremely popular French restaurant in the heart of Manhattan New York, Martin has used his wealth of knowledge and experience back to his hometown with Prime 74.

Martin says he is truly humbled with the award. “It really means so much and we’re only open a few months and things are going really well, but never in a million years would I have imagined we’d win this award, especially in such a competitive category.

“I am just thrilled for all the team as they really work hard and are very passionate about all we do at Prime 74.

“It’s also great to bring the prize home to Tipp Town, a town which has had its fair share of knocks of late so it’s great to give the locals something positive to talk about as I really believe Tipp Town can be and will be great again, one positive story at a time,” he adds.

The awards, now in their 9th successful year, and have grown year upon year and help showcase the true talent that Ireland’s hospitality industry has to offer. Affectionately referred to as the Food Oscars in the culinary business, the awards attracted entries from all over the country with no less than 15 county categories. The winners are selected based on 30% online nominations by the public which are audited by BDO and 70% by a regional judging panel that are industry experts who conduct mystery guest inspections scoring each establishment until the ultimately select a winner.

The ‘Best in Casual Dining Award’ is sponsored by San Pellegrino where the judges search for casual dining establishments offering top quality food, great customer service and genuine hospitality. Whether it's table service or order at a counter, the atmosphere should be relaxed and informal. Décor, style of food and culture of each establishment will vary widely but should all complement each other within each restaurant.