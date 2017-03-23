See what Tipperary students got up to with Roz Purcell in Dublin

Presentation Secondary School in Thurles student Eimear Dunphy recently won the Bord Bia Quality Mark Cookery Competition, with the prize being a trip to Dublin for her class to take part in a cookery demonstration with Clonmel model and food blogger Roz Purcell.

Clonmel's Roz Purcell with award winner Eimear Dunphy.

Bord Bia organised the competition to encourage students from around the country to think about the importance of using ingredients with the Quality Mark in their cooking as well as a way to ignite their passion for the culinary arts.

Students were asked to create and cook their own recipe for a healthy main course meal which contained pork or bacon, and the competition was judged by Roz Purcell.