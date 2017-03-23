"It wasn't just liquid gold that was flowing when Daniel O'Donnell milked my cow"

Ballymacarbry woman Olive O'Gorman says it was “an absolute pleasure” having singer Daniel O’Donnell and his wife Majella stay at her home as part of their B&B road trip across Ireland.

Donegal crooner Daniel and Tipperary native Majella loved their stay at Glasha Farmhouse on the South Tipperary/North Waterford border earlier this month as part of the RTÉ One hit series.

Daniel sang with local choir Nire Valley Voices at mass, milked a cow and went fishing during his whirlwind 24 hour stay at the farmhouse.

Daniel O'Donnell sang 'How Great Thou Art' with the Nire Valley Voices at mass in the Nire Church.

Mother of six Olive laughs: “It wasn't just liquid gold that was flowing when Daniel milked a cow with my son Oliver…It really was a memorable experience and it was a pleasure to have them stay a night”.