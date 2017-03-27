Tipperary Town uniting ahead of inaugural suicide awareness walk

A wave of excitement has hit Tipperary Town as the local community prepares for its inaugural Darkness Into Light fundraising and awareness event in aid of Pieta House.

Organiser Siobhan O’Donnell says the committee hope to have an official launch in the coming days ahead of the flagship fundraiser on Saturday 6th May at 04:15am.

Preparations for the event, which celebrates life and offers hope to those in distress, are full steam ahead in the town.

The Tipperary Town route is as follows:

The walk will start off at Sean Treacy Park, taking a right and straight up the hill to the traffic lights.

Then left and towards Noel’s Butchers, veering left towards the Galbally Road.

Just before Computer Solutions walkers will take the left out the Galbally Road, taking the first left off the road before taking the first left again and in by Scalaheen.

Walkers will then take the left at the stop sign, following the road to the roundabout and taking the second exit down to the Bansha Road.

They will go under the bridge, eventually taking the left onto the Link Road and will follow the road past SuperValu.

At the end of the road the group will take the left and straight up over the railway, finishing back at Sean Treacy Park.

Register for the Tipperary Town Darkness Into Light walk right here.

Register for another Tipperary Darkness Into Light walk right here.