'This life-changing experience will break my heart'

A Clonmel woman is preparing to educate poverty-stricken children in India this summer.

Aspiring primary school teacher Ashley Maher will embark on a five week placement with 23 of her fellow final year Maynooth University students as part of the Froebel Hope Teacher Education Partnership in Kolkata on June 4.

Ashley feels encountering poverty and dire living conditions first hand will be heartbreaking.

“Seeing the circumstances they live in will be the biggest challenge for me as I’ll wish I could be doing more to help them,” Rockwell College graduate Ashley tells South Tipp Today.

Ashley aims to raise €2,200 ahead of the life changing experience, and has organised a walk to the summit of Slievenamon for Sunday, April 2. The walk will start at Kehoe’s Pub in Kilcash at 11am. Cost is €5 per person and €15 euro per family.

“The money will help me buy resources to donate to the schools,” the 22-year-old continues.

Ashley also strives to learn different methods of teaching and experience a more challenging environment in India. “I hope to pass on current teaching methodologies being used in Ireland to the Hope Foundation teachers in India, attempting to improve teaching styles there.

“I’ve been told leaving the children at the end of the five weeks is tough as they are so happy and appreciative of everything you’ve done for them,” she adds.