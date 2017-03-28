'I will only get tested for Alzheimer's if I plan to start a family'

Tipperary Miss Ireland Niamh Kennedy says she will only get tested for Alzheimer's disease (AD) if she plans to start a family.

Niamh lost her father Liam, who was a school teacher at Nenagh CBS, to complications associated with AD when she was 15 years old.

Liam’s older sister Ann and younger brother Seamus were also diagnosed with AD in the years that followed.

Niamh, who has since suffered from depression as a result of only comprehending the “severity” of what Liam went through after being diagnosed at 42 years old, recalls her fondest memories with her dad.

“I was really close to my dad and it was very hard growing up without him as a teenager, particularly for my older brother Colm (24) not having his dad around,” 21 year old Niamh tells The Nationalist.

“We had fantastic times together. My dad was a great sailor and used to bring us out sailing to Lough Derg every weekend. He was a brilliant carpenter too and would always make us little presents,” she fondly remembers.

Niamh used to be “very concerned” about developing AD, but garnering a greater understanding of the disease has given her a calmer, more optimistic outlook. “Knowing wouldn’t really change anything at the moment. I may have a gene that isn’t active, and I’ll only get tested if I decide to start a family having seen first hand its destructive effect,” Niamh continues.

Niamh joined RTÉ’s Dáithí Ó’Sé for afternoon tea on board the Vintage Tea Tour Bus in Dublin earlier this week to mark the launch of Alzheimer’s Tea Day, which takes place on May 4.

Niamh and Dáithí Ó’Sé on board the Vintage Tea Tour Bus in Dublin.

She’s “thrilled” to be part of the largest annual fundraising campaign in the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) calendar. “This is a day which has been marked in my memory since childhood. The ASI is such an amazing charity that has done so much to support my family throughout my dad's illness. I feel dementia has touched all of us in some way and we need to raise more awareness and funds to help better support the patients suffering. So, put that kettle on,” she encourages.

Niamh is proud to be part of Alzheimer’s Tea Day.

Niamh’s career is booming since winning Miss Ireland last September. “Modelling jobs have taken off in Dublin and I’m part of the SPIN South West road team in Limerick which is helping me break into TV and radio presenting,” she adds.