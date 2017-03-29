Clonmel's Mandy Ryan lands top job

An over the moon Mandy Ryan has been made front office manager at the award winning Clonmel Park Hotel.

Mandy is one of the longest serving employees at the hotel with nearly 11 years service and is also central to the management of Clonmel Park.

She leaves behind her the role of senior receptionist, striving to reach exceptional heights in her new lead position.

Mandy is described as “fantastic and a key team player in the hotel” by Clonmel Park. Her mother Christina, and brothers Michael, Keith and Raymond are very proud of her.

Mandy Ryan is on cloud nine following her recent promotion.

The local community congratulated popular Mandy on Facebook:

Jennifer Fogarty: ‘Congratulations, and to all the staff at the Clonmel park hotel, lovely bunch altogether’.

Tracey Mcguire: ‘Congrats Mandy delighted for you xx’.

Gerry Murphy: ‘Congratulations, well done Mandy.’

Brianie Landers: ‘Congrats Mandy, delighted for you.’

Mary Hayes: ‘Congratulations Mandy well done’.

Aine Gardiner: ‘Congrats Mandy x’.

Anne Marie Slattery: ‘Huge congrats Mandy, well deserved.’

Roisin Gearon: ‘Congratulations hun x’.

Tara J Ryan: ‘Well done Mandy x’.

The Nationalist and South Tipp Today wish Mandy all the very best in her new role.



