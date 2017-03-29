18 month old Molly O'Driscoll sets the tone for unmissable Clancy Brothers Festival

Plans are well underway to celebrate the 10th year of the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art in Carrick-on-Suir across the June Bank Holiday weekend, May 31 to June 5.

With music in the theatres, pubs and on the streets, the River Festival, the Art Trail, drama, workshops and family fun, this year’s festival promises to be unmissable.

Music highlights will include concerts by Eleanor McEvoy, Robbie O’Connell and Dónal Clancy in the Brewery Lane Theatre, and the return of The High Kings to the Strand Theatre.

The ever-popular River Festival returns to Seán Healy Park with fun for all the family and an outdoor stage featuring Jig Jam, Newfoundland and The Backyard Band.

There will be more music on the Pub Trail than ever before, youth busking in the streets, nature and heritage walks, lunchtime theatre at the Brewery Lane, the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition concert featuring ‘A Song for Carrick’ and surprise guests, music and drama workshops for all ages, a food fair, the Eoghan Power Memorial ballad singing competition and the ever-expanding Art Trail showcasing emerging and established artists from across the South East including the exciting new interactive multimedia arts project, ‘If These Chairs Could Talk’.

With a full programme of unmissable events and fun for all, the 10th Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art is sure to be a hit, so mark the date and come celebrate!

Booking opens in May. Further information from the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tel. 051 640921.