'A Taste of Cahir' FREE family fun this Easter weekend

A Taste of Cahir will take place on Easter weekend in Cahir town centre.

This entirely free family fun event is a collaboration of local community groups to showcase the very best of Cahir and all it has to offer. An action-packed schedule of activities has been created and will take place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Family fun activities include a Fairy Trail, Easter Egg Hunt, various water activities, hot air balloons, markets and much more for all the family to enjoy. All activities will take place around Cahir Castle with Inch Field, the Castle Car Park, the Coronation Walk from the Castle Car Park to Swiss Cottage and the River Suir all being utilised.

Cahir is very proud of its local food, culture, history, art, natural surroundings and community spirit and A Taste of Cahir encompasses all these wonderful assets into a real showcase event for the town, ideal for those with young families during an iconic family oriented weekend on the social calendar.

Mayor Cllr. Andy Moloney (Cahir Tidy Towns), Sharon Magee (Cahir Community Youth Group), Billy Coffey (Cahir Development Association), Pat O’Donovan (Cahir Traders Association), Tina Looby (Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme Cahir) and Patsy O’Keeffe (Cahir Men’s Shed) at the launch of ‘A Taste of Cahir’.

Saturday will host a traditional Farmer's Market from 9am - 1pm followed by the official opening of the magical Fairy Trail and Ice House from 1pm - 5pm. The Fairy Trail is really worth noting as it has come about thanks to a positive collaborative effort between Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme Cahir (VTOS) and Cahir Men’s Shed. This is a designated wooded area with various path options where children can engage in a real adventure to search for fairies and fairy doors. Children can even bring along their own fairies and fairy doors and add to the Fairy Trail if they wish on the day. The Fairy Trail is adjacent to the Memorial Garden and is the starting point of the Coronation Walk from the Castle Car Park to Swiss Cottage. It will remain open as a child-friendly visitor attraction in Cahir going forward.

Sunday is an action packed day with lots of family friendly activities including more visits to the Fairy Trail and the Ice House. Visitors can also enjoy the chance to meet and mingle with the Tipperary Food Producers Network and local traders, engage in a variety of watersports and the Environmental Roadshow or meet renowned sculptor Philip Quinn, not to mention the exciting tethering of no less than four hot air balloons from 1pm - 4pm. There will also be a free Easter Egg Hunt with Cahir Community Youth Project in association with the Bank of Ireland which will take place at Inch Field from 3pm.

Community groups have come together to create A Taste of Cahir and make this a great event to showcase the very best of Cahir to the local community and its many visitors this Easter weekend. The committee would like to thank the following groups and organisations for their support; Cahir Tidy Towns Association, VTOS, Cahir Men’s Shed, Tipperary Sports Partnership, Cahir Community Youth Project, Cahir Traders Association, Tipperary County Council, Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, and Cahir Development Association.

Back l-r: Sharon Magee, Mayor Cllr. Andy Moloney, Denis Ryan, Catherine Leamy, Billy Coffey, Francis Murray, Claire O’Neill, Christina Delaney, Patsy O’Keeffe. Front: Ted Lenihan, Carmel Dolan, Dermot O’Connor, Seamie Conway, Pat O’Donovan, Tina Looby, Sharlene Delaney, Michael Houlihan, John Brady.

Speaking at the launch, Cllr. Andy Moloney said: “This event simply could not happen without the hard work of the many community groups that we are so lucky to have in our area.

“From the initial planning stages, I was keen to have this as a completely free not-for-profit event for families to enjoy and I would like to acknowledge the financial support received from CEDRA Rural Innovation and Development Fund secured with the help of Tipperary County Council and the Local Enterprise Office which made this a possibility.

“Many of the elements of this event are here for the long-term. For example, the Fairy Trail, the Ice House and Philip Quinn’s sculptures and I hope that families will embrace these and come to Cahir more often because of their introduction.”