'Mayhem for Meningitis' to remember Cahir's beloved Grainne O'Donnell

A fun, uplifting team building obstacle course event will remember much loved Cahir student Grainne O’Donnell who passed away from meningitis earlier this year, aged 20.

Around 200 people have already signed up to take part in the Mayhem challenge on April 15 which will honour the daughter of Maria and Colm O'Donnell from Clonmore South, Cahir, while also raising vital funds for Meningitis Research Foundation.

Many of Grainne’s friends and family from the local area will take part in Mayhem, fondly remembering their beloved friend:

“Grainne's smile changed the lives of each and every one of us. In memory of her and to spread the happiness and light she brought to the world and everyone she came into contact with a large group of her family and friends will complete the Mayhem challenge to raise money and awareness for a very important cause.”

The Mayhem challenge course is located at Kedrah Castle in Cahir, just off exit 10 of the M8 motorway. The challenging day out is open to all fitness levels ages 14 and over.

Participants can sprint, jog, crawl, roll, walk or drag themselves around the demanding obstacle trail - sliding through mud baths, swinging on Tarzan ropes and jumping through tyres.

Venue provider Pat Meagher encourages the local community to get involved. "It's a very worthy cause to support," Pat tells The Nationalist.

Meningitis Research Foundation works hard to combat meningitis and septicaemia in Ireland by funding research into prevention, detection and treatment, raising awareness of the diseases and their symptoms, and supporting people who have already been affected by them.

Monika Marchlewicz, Ireland manager of Meningitis Research Foundation, underlines that the non-Government funded organisation relies on the generosity of local communities, fundraising events and donations to continue its vital work. "We are extremely grateful to Grainne’s friends and family for deciding to take part in the Mayhem challenge to raise money for our cause," she adds.

Click here to make a donation to Mayhem for Meningitis.

Register for the event here.

Contact Meningitis Research Foundation freephone helpline on 1800 41 33 44 and visit www.meningitis.org for more information.