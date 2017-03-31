Desperate plea for anyone who may have known Tipperary grandparents

A determined psychic medium and life coach is on a mission to discover her Tipperary roots.

Rose O’Driscoll began a family tree a few years ago, but postponed its completion due to work commitments abroad.

But she has now returned to Ireland for closure, resuming the reins of concluding a book on her Premier County family history and heritage.

Rose says her grandmother Margaret O’Mahony (née Ryan) died in the 1990s. “She was the daughter of James and Mary Ryan of Currana, Bansha, who both died in the 1960s. The couple also had a son called Michael Ryan, who also passed away in the 1990s,” Rose tells the Nationalist.

Rose's grandmother Margaret O’Mahony (née Ryan).

“There may be people living in Bansha or did at some point who may have known my family,” she continues.

“I want to speak to anyone who remembers the Ryans in Bansha or who has any connection to the extended family.

Rose's great grandparents James and Mary Ryan of Currana, Bansha.

“I would like to get this project completed this year as I have the majority of the information unfolded already. It's just a matter of completing the dots further down the generation,” she adds.

Rose's great grandfather James Ryan.

Rose can be contacted on 087-3901073.