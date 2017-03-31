Tipp mental health brainchildren Evan Phelan and Laura O'Keeffe awarded

Five Tipperary students have been awarded highly commended at the Mental Health Ireland’s Art & Photography competition ceremony in Dublin recently.

CBS High Clonmel’s Evan Phelan and St. Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town’s Laura O’Keeffe were amongst the secondary school students awarded for their innovations influenced by the theme ‘Mind Your Mental Health’.

St. Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town’s Laura O’Keeffe was highly commended at the awards ceremony.

Other Tipperary students recognised include Gareth McCarthy and Kayleigh Cronin from Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed in Thurles, and Nenagh College’s Nicola Kennedy.

Issues including anxiety, self-harm and depression can be difficult for teenagers to talk about. The feedback from teachers and students has been that his competition opened up a space for the students to think about their own mental health and those around them.

Nenagh College’s Nicola Kennedy.

Martin Rogan, CEO Mental Health Ireland, said: “Young people in Ireland have taken a great interest in mental health and this is very obvious from the entries we have received this year. They are not just interested in their own mental health but show interest in supporting others.

“This competition creates a platform for discussion that provokes and evokes a deeper conversation. The standard of work received was at a very high level in both categories and we are delighted to host our second exhibition this year to showcase the top 44 entries from the 1,500 received.”

Gareth McCarthy from Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed in Thurles being highly commended.

The exhibition took place in the Dublin City County Office on Wood Quay on Wednesday, March 29. Nearly 200 people attended from the four corners of Ireland including students and their families, friends and teachers. The week-long exhibition had a very high footfall and received a very positive reaction.

Kayleigh Cronin from Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed in Thurles being highly commended.

Artist Lisa Butterly was amongst those who selected the winning entries and those chosen to feature in the exhibition. Lisa displayed some of her art alongside the competition winners and gave both national winners a print of her artwork.

“Art is so important to me,” highlighted Lisa Butterly.

“It’s a way for me to express my feelings in my own unique way. I thoroughly enjoyed looking at every single entry into the competition and it was really refreshing to see so much talent and awareness of mental health and wellbeing from teenagers around the country. You don’t need to be experienced to create something magical so I would encourage everyone to just give it a go”.

The national winners in Art and Photography received a €250 All4One voucher and the provincial winners received €50 All4One vouchers. The winning pieces and a number of selected entries will appear in Mental Health Ireland’s 2017 calendar which will be available to buy here.