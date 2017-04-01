Team news: Tipperary ladies footballers look to extend unbeaten run against Limerick
Tipperary intermediate ladies footballers play Limerick in Round 7 of the Division 3 of the Lidl National Football League at Stalker Wallace GAA Grounds in Kilmallock tomorrow, Sunday 2nd April, at 2pm.
The away side are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Lidl National Football League following a home win against Leitrim on a scoreline of 4-13 to 2-12 last Sunday in Ardfinnan.
The Tipperary team to play Limerick is as follows:
1 Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry
2 Bríd Condon, Aherlow
3 Siobhan Condon, Aherlow
4 Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir
5 Maria Curley, Templemore
6 Emma Buckley, Cahir
7 Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan
8 Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan (C)
9 Eimear Myles, Brian Borus
10 Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers
11 Aishling Moloney, Cahir
12 Roisin McGrath, Moyle Rovers
13 Maire Condon, Aherlow
14 Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers
15 Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields
16 Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus
17 Aisling McCarthy, Cahir
18 Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus
19 Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
20 Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus
21 Caoimhe Condon, Brian Borus
22 Elaine Fitzpatrick, Templemore
23 Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite
24 Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan
25 Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers
