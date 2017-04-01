Team news: Tipperary ladies footballers look to extend unbeaten run against Limerick

Tipperary intermediate ladies footballers play Limerick in Round 7 of the Division 3 of the Lidl National Football League at Stalker Wallace GAA Grounds in Kilmallock tomorrow, Sunday 2nd April, at 2pm.

The away side are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Lidl National Football League following a home win against Leitrim on a scoreline of 4-13 to 2-12 last Sunday in Ardfinnan.

The Tipperary team to play Limerick is as follows:

1 Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry

2 Bríd Condon, Aherlow

3 Siobhan Condon, Aherlow

4 Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir

5 Maria Curley, Templemore

6 Emma Buckley, Cahir

7 Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan

8 Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan (C)

9 Eimear Myles, Brian Borus

10 Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers

11 Aishling Moloney, Cahir

12 Roisin McGrath, Moyle Rovers

13 Maire Condon, Aherlow

14 Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers

15 Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields



16 Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus

17 Aisling McCarthy, Cahir

18 Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus

19 Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris

20 Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus

21 Caoimhe Condon, Brian Borus

22 Elaine Fitzpatrick, Templemore

23 Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite

24 Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan

25 Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

