Tipperary club to transform riverbank park into tourist hotspot

A determined Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club is calling on the public to come out in force and help clean up the riverbank at Carrickbeg on Saturday morning next, April 8, starting at 10:30am.

The major clean up will focus on the area surrounding Tobar na gCrann (Bog Field), and the pedestrian link along the riverbank between the boat slip below Dillon Bridge and the boat slip beneath the Old Bridge.

The club is providing attractive seats and is helping develop the Carrickbeg riverbank amenity area to mark and celebrate that 2017 is the Lions International Centenary Year. The need for open space in Carrickbeg has been acknowledged for some time and the local Lions Club is determined to make it happen NOW!

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club president Ann Ellis is convinced "the riverbank at Carrickbeg has the potential to be one of the most attractive and lively park areas in the region", once the local community take part in the clean up of the area and make use of the seating and walkway.

The area contains locally unique habitat, flora and fauna but is under threat from environmental degradation and invasive species. In addition the riverbank is steeped in history and contains some of the best views of Carrick, the River Suir and the ancient bridges and quays of the town.

The club highlight that parts of the project area are currently subject to anti-social behavior including littering and illegal dumping, and they are intent on tackling these problems head on as part of the An Taisce National Spring Clean Campaign which takes place during the whole month of April every year.

“I hope that as many volunteers as possible turn up on Saturday morning to either help or wish the Lions well with their centenary project ... Ní neart go cur le chéile,” Ann Ellis adds.

GET INVOLVED!

Volunteers are asked to access the site at 10:30am via the pedestrian access to Tobar na gCrann on the Carrickbeg side of the New Bridge. Bags, gloves and litter pickers will be provided but anyone with a shovel, strimmer or a wheelbarrow would be particularly helpful. All are welcome.

Contact Brian White on 086-8334844 or Pat Murphy on 087-0562020 for more information.