Clonmel's Ava Fennessy wins an All-Ireland medal in pulsating race

Clonmel AC’s Ava Fennessy won an All-Ireland silver medal on Day 3 of the All-Ireland Juvenile Athletics Championships in Athlone on Saturday last (April 1).

Ava Fennessey competed in the under 16 girls 800m metres showdown, which consisted of eight driven girls from all four corners of the country lining up to see who would be crowned national champion.

This pulsating race comprised of four 200 metre laps, with Ava starting in lane two and taking up a good position in 3rd place from the get-go.

With 200 metres remaining Ava took the lead and held it until the last 5 metres when she was pipped on the line for first place. Nonetheless, Ava set a new indoor personal best time of 2.19 for the distance in the process.

“Well done Ava for a spectacular performance,” Clonmel AC athletes and supporters added.