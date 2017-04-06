Clonmel graduate wins prestigious national award

LIT Clonmel graduate Jodi Henry’s short film 'Let's be Friends' won a prestigious award at the 5th annual Animation Dingle Film Festival recently.

Jodi’s film was part of her final year Digital Animation Production project and took first prize in the Best Music/Sound Design category.

Originally from Mullingar in Co. Westmeath, Jodi moved to Clonmel to study the four years honours degree. The 23-year-old was also nominated for the Best Irish Student Animation Award.

‘Let’s be Friends?’ is a charming story of a lonely yet curious hedgehog who uses his imagination and embarks on a journey in search of friendship. The short film is four minutes long and will be available to watch online in the coming weeks.

Two other short films created by LIT animation students were also screened and made the official selection at the Dingle Festival, including ‘A Little Light’ by graduate Rachel Barrett and ‘Encounter of the Purple Kind’ by second year students Evan Maher, Aidan Wall and Martin Whelan.