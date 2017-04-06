Clonmel's Ashley Maher climbs Slievenamon for Kolkata's poorest children

Clonmel’s Ashley Maher rallied the local community recently for a trek up Slievenamon in aid of poverty-stricken children in India.

Ashley, from Gort Na Manach across from Poppyfields, raised almost €700 from the walk which started at Kehoe’s Pub in Kilcash on Sunday, April 2.

Some of the walkers on route to Slievenamon.

Aspiring primary school teacher Ashley will embark on a five week placement with 23 of her fellow final year Maynooth University students as part of the Froebel Hope Teacher Education Partnership in Kolkata on June 4.

The daughter of Fiona (née Moriarty) and Michael Maher of Kickham Street will host a table quiz at Liam Daly’s Pub in Clonmel on Thursday, April 20, at 8:30pm to raise additional funds for what promises to be a life changing experience. €20 for a table of four. Raffle prizes will include gym vouchers for Clonmel Park Hotel, hampers, meal vouchers for restaurants in Clonmel, wine and much more.

“The money will help me buy resources to donate to the schools [in Kolkata],” the 22-year-old adds.