Tipperary athletes continue stellar form with podium finishes

Eight Dundrum AC athletes turned out for the Tipperary Wheelers Good Friday 5k Tipperary Town, with Colm Bradshaw taking 2nd place in 16:54 and John Shanahan recording a time of 17:37 to take bronze.

Dundrum AC's John Shanahan came 3rd at the Tipperary Wheelers Good Friday 5k in Tipperary Town.

Other Dundrum AC finishes included 4th Michèal Coen (18:02), 5th Tommy Byrnes (18:24), 6th Michael Moore (18:41), 8th Jim Halley (19:04), 12th Tony Delaney (19:37) and 13th Ben English (19:53).

Dundrum AC's Colm Bradshaw came 2nd at the Tipperary Wheelers Good Friday 5k in Tipperary Town.

John Kelly Memorial 7.5k

Dundrum AC’s Linda Grogan finished 14th in 28:41 and was 2nd lady home at the John Kelly Memorial 7.5k Run on Good Friday in Loughmore.

Dundrum AC's Linda Grogan placed 2nd lady at the John Kelly Memorial 7.5k Run in Loughmore.

Streets of Kilkenny 5k

Two Dundrum AC athletes finished sub 15 minutes in a very competitive at the Streets of Kilkenny 5k. First home for the club was 29th John McCormack in 18:09 and 46th Noel Casey with a personal best time of 19:10.

Morrison Mini

Four Dundrum AC athletes competed in the Morrison Mini sponsored 6k on Wednesday 12th of April in Clonmel. This was Race 3 of the series and the last race of predict your time.

Predicted time and team in brackets. Linda Grogan had her fastest race of this series to place 2nd lady and 19th overall in 24:12 (24:00, Individual). This was a great time for Linda who won the Killea 10k the previous Sunday. Next home for the club was 30th Laura Armstrong in 25:07 (25:15, United Clubs) who also ran her fastest race of this series; 68th Dymphna Ryan in 26:43 (28:45, Where's the Finish); and 87th Ausra Mackeviciute in 28:11 (28:00, Individual). ‘Where's the Finish’ placed 5th team in Division 2 on 118 points. United Clubs placed 4th in Division 5 on 293 points and won a prize for having the closest predicted times outside of the Top 3 in their division.

Great Ireland Run

Dundrum AC’s Kevin Moore competed in the Great Ireland Run in conjunction with the AAI National 10k Road Championship on Sunday 9th of April in Phoenix Park, Dublin. Brighton based Moore once again flew over to represent his home club, having won silver in the Munster Road Championship the previous weekend. The weather was mild and the course was challenging between 5k and 8k.

Moore placed 17th overall and placed 13th in a time of 32:21.He will compete again in the County Senior this Sunday 23rd April on home turf in Dundrum.

Killea Road Races

Eight Dundrum AC athletes competed in the Killea 5k, 10k and 10 Mile Road Races on Sunday 9th April. The weather was mild with some wind for the challenging course.

In the 10 Mile Michael Ryan was the clear winner in a great time of 1:01:24, while Ausra Mackeviciute placed 2nd lady and 18th overall in a time of 1:13:52.

Six Dundum AC athletes took part in the 10k race. Gareth McGlinchey had a superb race to place 2nd in a personal best time of 34:41. Other results included 9th Paudie Coen (38:12), 10th James Ryan (38:21), 11th Michèal Coen (38:53), 15th Linda Grogan (40:28), and 18th Noel Casey (41.33).

Golden National School 5k

Nine Dundrum AC athletes turned out for the Golden National School 5k on Wednesday 5th April in favourable running conditions. The course was a challenging up and down course.

First home and winning the challenging up and down course was Gareth McGlinchey (17:19), followed by 2nd Colm Bradshaw (17:24), 3rd Michael Ryan (17:35), 6th Michèal Coen (18:44), 9th Eamonn Morrissey (19:17), 10th Michael Moore (19:24), 12th Jim Halley (19:39), 34th Linda Grogan (25:26) and 42nd Sarah Fitzpatrick (27:57).