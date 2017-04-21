Tipperary family proud as Ronan (11) stars at Premier League's Man City

A talented soccer player with strong Tipperary foundations starred at the Manchester City Academy last weekend.

Ronan Mansfield, the son of Carrick-on-Suir's Amanda (née White) and Cappoquin's Tom Mansfield, was part of the West Waterford East Cork (WWEC) Schoolboy League under 12 squad that reached the semi-final stage of the New Balance Manchester Easter Cup.

Cheered on by his father Tom who worked at Kickham Barracks in Clonmel until its closure, left back Ronan excelled at the Platt Lane Sports Complex.

WWEC overcame York City, PFA Academy and Thirsk Falcons FC before heartbreakingly getting knocked out of the tournament by Qualitas Academy 10-9 on penalties after the game finished 1-1.

11-year old Ronan was also a flag bearer for the Premier League clash between Stoke City and Hull City, which finished 3-1 to the home side at bet365 Stadium in front of an attendance of 27,505.

Ronan’s grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Carrick-on-Suir are very proud of him. The Whitechurch National School in Ballinameela, Co. Waterford, pupil plays for Cappoquin FC, but spends his free time in the Premier County playing soccer and GAA with his cousins.

Ronan is a massive Manchester United fan, and wants Jose Mourinho’s team to win the UEFA Europa League and regain their Champions League status.

Ronan (11) in action at the Manchester Easter Cup.