23 medals for Tipperary club on home soil

Conditions were dry and warm as 27 Dundrum AC athletes competed at the County Senior Road Championship on Sunday 23rd April in Dundrum.

Eimear Loughman had a fantastic race, winning gold in the junior ladies contest 12:15, while Jean Kelly claimed bronze in 13:06. Jerry Hayes finished 5th in the junior men's in 11:22. Nine club athletes competed in the ladies 5k. Linda Grogan had an outstanding race to win silver in a personal best (PB) time of 18:48. Other results included 9th Claire Devitt in a PB of 20:28, 11th Laura Armstrong in a PB of 20:38, 13th Ausra Mackeviciute in a PB of 20:52, 16th Mary Keane 21:08, 18th Mairead Julian in a PB of 21:40, 19th Martha Quirke 21:51, 22nd Catherine Fogarty in a PB of 22:16 and 27th Brid Quirke in a PB of 23:15. It was Laura, Ausra, Mairead, Catherine and Brid’s debut in these championships. It was Fit4Life member Brid’s first ever race after only starting running in January. Linda, Claire and Laura won bronze in the Section A team event. Ausra, Mary and Mairead won silver in the Section B team event, and Martha, Catherine and Brid won bronze in the Section B team contest. All Dundrum AC ladies came home with a medal.

Back (l-r): Paudie Coen, Donal Keane, Eamon Morrissey, Martin Keane, Dermot Hayes, Stephen Ryan, Jim Halley, Michael Moore, John McCormack, Gareth McGlinchey, Micheàl Coen, James Ryan, Michael J Ryan. Front: Kevin Moore, Mary Keane, Claire Devitt, Linda Grogan, Laura Armstrong, Catherine Fogarty, Brid Quirke, Mairead Julian, Ausra Mackeviciute, Martha Quirke, Michael Ryan, Willie O'Dwyer.

In the men’s event, Kevin Moore had a very strong race to claim silver in a time of 32:28. Other results included 6th Gareth McGlinchey in a PB of 34:15, 8th Michael J Ryan 35:02, 15th Dermot Hayes 35:52, 18th Michael Ryan 36:15, 19th Willie O'Dwyer 36:34, 22nd Martin Keane 37:34, 24th Michèal Coen 38:06, 27th Paudie Coen 38:15, 29th Stephen Ryan 38:18, 30th John McCormack 38:24, 41st Michael Moore 39:45, 46th Jim Halley 40:40, 51st Eamonn Morrissey 42:02 and 54th Donal Keane 42:58. Similar to the ladies, the men had three teams competing. The team of Kevin, Gareth, Michael J and Dermot won gold in Section A. The team of Michael Ryan, Willie and Martin won gold in Section B and the team of Michèal, Paudie and Stephen won bronze in Section B. Fantastic running by the club on home ground with a total of 23 medals won.