Manchester derby comedy show Clonmel bound

Join Barry Murphy from Apres Match and Colum McDonnell as they host the Manchester derby at Bakers Bar in Clonmel for the first and last time ever.

Both sides go into tonight’s (April 27) showdown at the Etihad Stadium vying for a champions League place.

The fierce collision between the local rivals will be followed by a comedy show by the duo.

The entertainment kicks off at 7:30pm, costing €5 if you simply mention your local club or use the password ‘Is this the place where the thing is on?’