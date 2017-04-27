Massive LOTTO WIN for Tipperary woman

Ardfinnan’s Margaret Egan proved lotto luck can strike more than once when she collected a cheque for €45,742 from National Lottery headquarters today (Thursday, April 26)

Margaret won €45,742 on last Saturday’s Lotto Match 5 Plus Bonus number - almost exactly ten years to the day she scooped €12,000 on the Lotto draw. This follows small wins of €45 and €20 in the last month.

And now that she is on a winning streak Margaret will be chancing her luck in this Saturday’s Lotto draw, which is set to hit a mega €11 million.

“There was definitely something in the air for me this month! I had a feeling that I was going to strike something big after my small wins,” says a lucky Margaret, who purchased her winning ticket from Flynn’s XL Store in Ardfinnan.

The shop owner, Martina Flynn, is a cousin of Margaret’s husband Martin.

The retired assistant director of nursing with the South Tipperary Mental Health Services visited the National Lottery headquarters to claim her win with Martin, her daughter Elaine, and 9-year-old granddaughter Kate.

Margaret revealed when she won ten years ago that she had the ticket in her bag for three weeks before realising she had hit a windfall.

And it was Tuesday of this week before she realised she had scored again. “I checked the ticket in Dunne’s Stores and a message came up to check with the National Lottery. When I got home I checked my numbers online. I was thrilled,” she smiled.

More to follow....