Clonmel's Poppy and Sadbh qualify for All-Ireland finals

Clonmel’s Poppy Kane and Sadbh McGrath have qualified for the Schools Regatta All-Ireland finals following their second place finish in the J15X2 race in O'Brien's Bridge, Co. Clare, last Sunday (April 30).

They will now represent Rockwell College in the All-Ireland finals in July.

The girls competed in a two day event at O'Brien's Bridge, representing Clonmel Rowing Club on Saturday and Rockwell on Sunday.

On both occasions they were runners-up in the Junior I5 singles and doubles. This was a outstanding achievement as they had never competed in singles prior to this and to do so against more experienced rowers from across the country was truly remarkable.

Poppy and Sadbh have been in training twice a week since last September with Clonmel Rowing Club and during school holidays were on the water twice a day everyday.

They have competed in events such as Cork Head of the River, Castleconnell Head, Skibbereen Regatta, Limerick Regatta and the Irish Schools Regatta.

The girls will continue to train, day and night, in preparation for the All-Ireland finals.