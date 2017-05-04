Cahir students experience European Parliament life in Brussels

Fifth year Politics students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir were guests at the European Parliament in Brussels earlier this week.

The Tipperary students travelled to Belgium with their teacher Pa O'Driscoll as part of a three day trip, organised by Deirdre Clune MEP and part-sponsored by the European Parliament.

Ms. Clune explained the role of the EU and its institutions as well as her experience as an MEP to the students.

The group had an opportunity to visit the European Parliament chamber, where the most important debates and many historic votes have taken place.

The Cahir group also visited Ypres, the Menin Gate and Tyne Cot cemetery, learning first-hand about history of the Europe Union and the First World War.