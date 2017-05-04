Tipperary ladies football club showdowns this weekend

There are no County Tipperary ladies football fixtures this weekend.

The following are the club fixtures: -

Tipperary ladies football under 16 championship finals in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town, on Sunday, May 7:

Under 16 A

Fethard v Aherlow at 3pm

Under 16 B

Clonmel Commercials v Brian Borus at 1:30pm

Under 16 C

Moyle Rovers v Moyne Templetuohy at 12 noon

More fixtures:

Junior A Football Championship

Moycarkey Borris v Mullinahone at 5.00pm in Littleton

Cappawhite v Thurles Sarsfields at 5.00pm in Cappawhite

Junior B Football Championship

Lattin Cullen v Gortnahoe-Glengoole at 5.00pm in Lattin

Junior C Football Championship

Thurles Gaels v St. Patrick's at 5pm in Kickham Park

St Ailbes v Silvermines at 5pm in St. Ailbes