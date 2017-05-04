Tipperary ladies football club showdowns this weekend

Tipperary ladies football under 16 team that lost to Cork in the Munster final on Easter Monday.

There are no County Tipperary ladies football fixtures this weekend.

The following are the club fixtures: -

Tipperary ladies football under 16 championship finals in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town, on Sunday, May 7:

Under 16 A

Fethard v Aherlow at 3pm

Under 16 B

Clonmel Commercials v Brian Borus at 1:30pm

Under 16 C

Moyle Rovers v Moyne Templetuohy at 12 noon

More fixtures:

Junior A Football Championship

Moycarkey Borris v Mullinahone at 5.00pm in Littleton

Cappawhite v Thurles Sarsfields at 5.00pm in Cappawhite

Junior B Football Championship

Lattin Cullen v Gortnahoe-Glengoole at 5.00pm in Lattin

Junior C Football Championship

Thurles Gaels v St. Patrick's at 5pm in Kickham Park

St Ailbes v Silvermines at 5pm in St. Ailbes