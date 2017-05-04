Tipperary ladies football club showdowns this weekend
Tipperary ladies football under 16 team that lost to Cork in the Munster final on Easter Monday.
There are no County Tipperary ladies football fixtures this weekend.
The following are the club fixtures: -
Tipperary ladies football under 16 championship finals in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town, on Sunday, May 7:
Under 16 A
Fethard v Aherlow at 3pm
Under 16 B
Clonmel Commercials v Brian Borus at 1:30pm
Under 16 C
Moyle Rovers v Moyne Templetuohy at 12 noon
More fixtures:
Junior A Football Championship
Moycarkey Borris v Mullinahone at 5.00pm in Littleton
Cappawhite v Thurles Sarsfields at 5.00pm in Cappawhite
Junior B Football Championship
Lattin Cullen v Gortnahoe-Glengoole at 5.00pm in Lattin
Junior C Football Championship
Thurles Gaels v St. Patrick's at 5pm in Kickham Park
St Ailbes v Silvermines at 5pm in St. Ailbes
