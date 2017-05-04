Unbelievable Rockwell student's MASSIVE All-Ireland triumph

Rockwell College’s Cahal Murphy was crowned ‘Young Economist of the Year’ at the Professional Development Service for Teachers national final recently.

Cahal, who beat off competition from over 250 students from all over Ireland, was presented with a gold medal for his project ‘Quantitative Easing, does it work?’ in the Galway Bay Hotel.

Cahal Murphy with his Economics teacher June O'Brien.

“This is a remarkable achievement for such a talented student who is passionate about this subject,” Rockwell says.

Cahal’s project examines the effects of global recession on unemployment in America, Europe and Japan.

Cahal states that large scale asset purchasing by America’s Federal Bank, the E.C.B. of Europe and Japan’s B.O.J. is ineffective and failed to inflate or affect G.D.P. growth in order to stimulate economic progression.

Cahal hopes to go on to study Economics and Finance in University College Dublin.