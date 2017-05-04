Tipperary manager Michael Ryan and Dayl Cronin to star at expo in Clonmel

Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan and Hometown's Dayl Cronin will join a host of stars at Bank of Ireland’s Enterprise Town initiative two-day event in Clonmel later this month.

Taking place at the Loreto Secondary School Sports Hall on Friday, May 19, from 6pm-9pm, and Saturday May 20, from 10am-1pm, the expo will feature a Business, Community and Sports Expo as well as plenty of family friendly activities.

The Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town event has been organised by the bank in partnership with the Clonmel community.

Bank of Ireland is investing in excess of €1.2 million in its Enterprise Town initiative in 2017.

Maurette Hanlon, Michael Ryan, Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose and Rene Duggan at the launch.

Following the success of the Enterprise Town Programme in 2016, which involved 100 communities across the country, Bank of Ireland has confirmed that over 120 Enterprise Town events will take place nationwide this year.

The initiative aims to promote enterprise and drive business momentum for local businesses and the wider sports and social community in the locality by connecting residents with all the town has to offer. Events are free to attend and are open to both customers and non-customers of Bank of Ireland.

Over the course of the weekend over 160 exhibitors will display a wide variety of products and services, and Bank of Ireland is calling on those living and working in Clonmel to come and support these local businesses.

Highlights to look forward to include:

•A sports panel discussion with former Ireland rugby star Denis Leamy, Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan, Clonmel lightweight boxer Shauna O’Keefe, and All-Star and former Tipperary footballer Declan Browne.

•Musical performances by Yvonne Murphy and Clonmel Rugby Club male choir.

•Bizworld presentation from Presentation Primary School Clonmel.

•A special dance performance by Dancing with the Stars extraordinaire Dayl Cronin and the On Your Toes Dance Academy squad.

• Business panel discussion chaired by RTÉ favourite Mary Kennedy.

Michael Ryan, Olivia Carlton, Mayor Cllr. Andy Moloney, Rene Duggan and Niall Sheehan.

Commenting on the initiative, Head of Bank of Ireland for County Tipperary Michael Ryan said: “Bank of Ireland is committed to supporting business growth across Tipperary and we want to continue to be Ireland’s Enterprise Bank.

"We would encourage local businesses and the wider community to come and share in activities on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. I would like to thank the Enterprise Town committee and all those involved in helping to organise and exhibit at this event.”

Clonmel Bank of Ireland branch manager Rene Duggan added: “The local community have embraced this initiative wholeheartedly, and working together we have organised a very exciting programme of activity.

"The event will be free to attend and is open to all. It is a fantastic opportunity for the community to see the level of enterprise here in Clonmel.”