MANCHESTER UNITED legend ROY KEANE meets Tipperary students at Show Racism the Red Card

Manchester United legend Roy Keane rewarded innovative Tipperary winning students at the 2017 Show Racism the Red Card Creative Competition award ceremony at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin earlier this week.

Former Ireland captain Keane, along Integration Minister David Stanton and the Mayor of South Dublin County Council Guss O’Connell, presented a special commendation to students from Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir who developed creative ways to tackle racism.

Comeragh College’s Tobias Borchers, Erin Walsh, Ashling Dunphy and Vojta Tink lead the charge in showing racism the red card at the Tipperary school.

Show Racism the Red Card is a charity that uses sports and high profile sportspeople to tackle racism. The organisation holds an annual creative competition, calling on young people to develop creative messages about racism and integration.

300 young people from youth groups, Youthreach services, and primary and secondary schools attended the awards ceremony.