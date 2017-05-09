Clonmel club planning trips to see Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United Supporters Club Clonmel branch will hold its annual general meeting on Friday, May 19, in The Coachman Lounge on Parnell Street, Clonmel, at 8pm.

Memberships will be renewed for next season and new members are most welcome to join the club.

The club runs group trips to Old Trafford up to four times a year, and members can also avail of using club season tickets should they wish to travel themselves.

“We hope to see a big turnout on the night,” adds club secretary Anthony O’Sullivan.