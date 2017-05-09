Battling breast cancer - young Tipperary mother starts radiotherapy

Brave Cahir mother Tara Shine has started radiotherapy for stage 3 breast cancer following an epic fundraising concert recently.

Tara’s friends organised a Damien Rice ‘I Remember It Well’ tribute fundraiser in aid of Circle of Friends cancer support centre in Tipperary Town.

The ‘uplifting and quite emotional’ occasion at Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel was spearheaded by Golden singer/songwriter James Darcy, and featured local talent including Cashel Community School’s choir, Cahir’s Liam McLoughlin, Cashel’s Evan White and Alan Devitt, and Golden’s Jennifer Shanahan.

“The fundraiser was a great success,” smiles Tara, the mother of Eoin (12).

“The Cashel Community School choir opened the night with a 20 minute set which was amazing. They are such talented kids under the leadership of Mr.John Murray who you can tell is quite passionate about music.

“This was followed by the centre's choir who sang their own song called 'Circle of Friends'.

“James and co did their thing then and it was beautiful. The whole set list was very well thought out and told a story from start to finish. It was very uplifting and quite emotional. The Circle of Friends choir joined them onstage for the last song to close off the night.

“We raised about €1,500 after the cost of the venue, but donations have still been coming in and we're at around the €2,500 mark now,” Tara (38) adds.