Tipperary preschools clear up at Healthy Ireland awards

Eight preschool services in County Tipperary received their Healthy Ireland status at an awards ceremony celebrating the second annual Healthy Ireland Smart Start Awards in Athlone Institute of Technology recently.

The award recognises preschools across Ireland who have participated and achieved Healthy Ireland status.

This year 219 pre-school services at national level received their Healthy Ireland Award from the Health Service Executive (HSE), including Ardfinnan Community Playschool; Tipperary Town's Daisychain Childcare, Spraoi Playschool and Little Orchard Childcare; Carrick-on-Suir's Little Rascals Playgroup; Naíonra Dhúrlas Éile (Thurles); and Clonmel's Shining Stars Preschool & Montessori and Tots 2 Teens.

The Spraoi Playschool team with Emer Smyth (HSE).

There are more than 300 additional preschool services at national level currently undergoing training to deliver the programme.

Development and delivery of the programme has been a collaborative effort between HSE Health Promotion and Improvement and the National Childhood Network (formerly Border Counties Childhood Network). The programme, built upon the Healthy Ireland Framework, is funded by the HSE and supported by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.