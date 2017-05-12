Volunteer drivers for Irish Cancer Society needed across Tipperary

Theneeds new volunteer drivers in the areas of Tipperary Town,and Clonmel for its Volunteer Driver Service.This is a free transport service and is available to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments in Limerick University Hospital.The driver service is free to the patient, but volunteer drivers are paid a contribution towards their fuel, all road toll costs and some subsistence during the day.Gail Flinter, patient travel and financial support manager with the Irish Cancer Society, says the service allows cancer patients access to free transport to and from their chemotherapy treatments, removing the stress, difficulty and financial burden of travelling at a challenging time. “This is a local service with local drivers driving local patients to and from their treatments,” Gail explains.“We have a fantastic network of drivers around the country, and training, orientation and support is provided to them. Drivers who sign up with us are not only just doing a couple of drives a month; they are becoming part of a remarkable team of volunteers, without whom this service simply would not function.