Tipperary residents to hold public meeting over threat to services

Distressed Tipperary Town residents are looking for the support of the local community in a bid to keep their housing estate services turned on.

Rossmore Village’s Maria O’Leary says residents at the estate were recently issued a registered letter from Electric Ireland highlighting their intention to withdraw water pumping and sewerage systems on May 22.

Tipperary County Council are currently in the process of taking over Rossmore Village, but negotiations are proving lengthy.

Rossmore Village residents will hold a public meeting on the matter this Sunday (May 14) in St. Ailbe's School study hall at 6:30pm. Public representatives including Mattie McGrath TD, and councillors Denis Leahy and Michael Fitzgerald are expected to attend.

“Some of the houses here have young families and others are occupied by the elderly. We haven’t had public lighting with five years, and the thought of all our other services getting cut off is unbearable. It’s a health and safety issue,” Maria says.

Cllr. Denis Leahy highlights Rossmore Village residents anger. “People are fed up with the situation and it can’t go on,” he adds.