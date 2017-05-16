FINALISTS ANNOUNCED for June Bank Holiday Tipperary songwriting showcase

The finalists of the 2017 Clancy Brothers and the ‘A Song for Carrick’ songwriting competitions have been announced.

The Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition finalists are all from Dublin: Siobhán Franks and Rob Shiels with ‘Don’t Let Me Go’; Dublin’s Declan Carruthers with ‘Shots at Dawn; and Katie Carpenter and Gary Burke with ‘Like Home’.

First prize is €500 sponsored by IMRO and the Clancy Brothers Festival, recording, mixing and mastering at Crossroads Recording, Kilkenny, and CD duplication by Duplication Ireland. The runners up will each win €250, so no one goes home empty handed.

The finalists in ‘A Song for Carrick’ are Darragh McDonagh from Sligo with ‘The Diamond of Carrick-on-Suir’, Jane Ross Fallon from the United States with ‘Tragedy at the Old Bridge’, and Frank Callery from Tullahought, Co Kilkenny, with ‘Alleys Run Down to the Quays’.

First prize is €200 and the runners up receive €50 sponsored by the Carrick-on-Suir Business Association and the Clancy Brothers Festival.

is €200 and the runners up receive €50 sponsored by the Carrick-on-Suir Business Association and the Clancy Brothers Festival.

All the finalists will gather to play their competition songs at the Nano Nagle Chapel in Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, June 4.

The concert will be headlined by Robbie O'Connell, folk songwriter and former member of the Clancy Brothers group. It’s shaping up to be an unmissable night of original music in the stunning Nano Nagle Chapel.

Tickets for the concert are €10 from the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir. Tel: 051 640921.

The Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art runs from May 31 to June 5. More information right here.