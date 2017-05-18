Tipperary communities rally to beat cancer

Inspirational Tipperary communities that raised a phenomenal €46,500 in the fight against cancer rejoiced at Clonmel’s Hotel Minella on Thursday morning (May 18).

Dedicated Clonmel and Ballingarry-Killenaule groups took to Tipperary's streets on March 24th for Daffodil Day, supporting the Irish Cancer Society’s free, nationwide services for those combating cancer diagnosis.

Munster Daffodil Day coordinator Nicola McMahon said the gathering should feel “very proud after raising a fantastic figure” for the Irish Cancer Society's biggest fundraiser.

Nicola highlighted that the invaluable funds will contribute to groundbreaking research and uncover ways to improve the lives of those battling cancer. The Irish Cancer Society has put over €20 million into hundreds of innovative cancer research projects since 2010, resulting in five year survival rates rising to 60% since 2012.

A staggering 40,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Ireland this year, but the sentiment amongst the Daffodil Day volunteers is that society can beat cancer once and for all, aided by continual fundraising endeavours.

Nicola underlined that the €46,500 will allow the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses services to continue providing unbelievable end of life care for cancer patients and their families in the comfort of their own home. 477 Tipperary patients availed of the service, which costs €350 a night, in 2016.

“Night nurses say it’s a privilege [to be part of a service that allows patients at the end of their cancer journeys to die at home with dignity, surrounded by loved ones],” Nicola expressed.

The Daffodil Day funds will go towards the Irish Cancer Society’s Nurseline - staffed by specialist cancer nurses and called 4,300 people last year - which provides comprehensive cancer support and advice to all.

One-to-one cancer information, support and advice at Daffodil Centres located in 13 hospitals nationwide will greatly benefit from Tipperary communities generosity. 38,500 people accessed the service in 2016, voicing concerns with cancer nurses or volunteers.

The money raised will help maintain the Volunteer Driver Service, which made 659 journeys in Tipperary last year. The free of charge service provides a lift for cancer patients to their local hospital in order to get to and from chemotherapy treatments. The Irish Cancer Society reimburses petrol and parking costs for drivers, along with the cost of coordinating drivers and patients.

The Survivor Support Programme, which provides one-to-one support to newly diagnosed cancer patients, and the information on www.cancer.ie, accessed by over 960,000 people last year, will also be developed further through Daffodil Day funds.

Clonmel Daffodil Day chairperson Nellie Fennessy praised Tipperary’s fundraisers for generating €46,500 this year. She thanked all those who supported the worthy cause, volunteers, businesses that sold merchandise, local companies for holding Daffodil Day events, and Hotel Minella for assisting them with their feat.

“Please God we will all be here to do it again next year,” a driven Nellie added.