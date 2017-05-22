Tipperary manager Michael Ryan rewards Rockwell's cream of the crop

Rockwell recognised the achievements of its students at the college’s annual Prize Day ceremony on Friday last (May 19).

The event, celebrating academic and sporting success, was attended by staff, recipients and their families.

Guests of honour included president of Rockwell College Union Brian Kavanagh and Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan.

Michael Ryan presenting Rockwell College’s Sportswoman of the Year award to Aoife O'Shaughnessy.

Addressing the attendees, principal Audrey O’Byrne underlined the attention and care given to students inside and outside the Rockwell classroom. She thanked all the staff for their work over the year and congratulated the winners and nominees.

Referring to the on-going developments in the Junior Cycle, Audrey O’Byrne stated that change was an inevitable part of any education system, but expressed hope that no reform would ever “place paperwork ahead of pupils”.

Brian Kavanagh paid tribute to the efforts of Rockwell's students in upholding the values of the college through extensive charity fundraising and a fostering of a community support network within the student body.

Rockwell College Student of the Year John Purcell with his parents, John and Joan, and deputy principal Michael Doyle.

Michael Ryan reminded those present of the need to always aim high, to endeavour to do better and to acknowledge and value the education they are receiving. Ryan emphasised the talent and confidence of young people in the schools he has visited across the county and the optimism we can have for the future.

Prize winners included Cahir’s Roisín McCarthy (Irish Award), Clonmel’s Caren Binchy (Wall Medal for History and Thomas McDonagh Award), and Cashel’s John Purcell (Student of the Year Award).