Social phenomenon draws the crowds in Clonmel

122 people ran, jogged and walked the inaugural Clonmel Parkrun at Powerstown Park Racecourse on Saturday (May 20).

The success of Parkrun, the single biggest participation event in the world, will see it continue every Saturday morning in Clonmel from 9:15am.

107 of those who shared in this social phenomenon on Saturday were first timers, with representatives from six different clubs enjoying the occasion.

The event was made possible by 17 local volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure that everything went smoothly on the day.

