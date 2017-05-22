Glory glory Rockwell College in Tipperary football championship

Celebrations are continuing in Rockwell College this week following victory in the County Post-Primary Schools under 14 ‘A’ Football Championship on home soil.

Rockwell grinded out a win over a much fancied Clonmel High School 2-3 to 1-4 in the opening contest.

Tipperary Town’s Abbey School then beat Rockwell 3-6 to 3-4, but despite the setback Rockwell booked their place in the final alongside Clonmel High School as both teams emerged top of the group.

After a ding dong first half in the final, Rockwell went in at half time one point ahead of High School. They saw out victory in the second half, with goals proving crucial. Final score: Rockwell 4-4 to High School 2-4.

Rockwell panel: L. Cummins, Casey Coleman (3-3), R. Collins (captain, 3-5), E. Dunphy, T. Downey, C. Hogan, T. Ross, S. Neville, P. McGarry (1-3), J. Fogarty, B. Gleeson, J. Kennedy, R. Wall (1-0), D. Clarke, B. Farrelly, J. Cronin, J. F. Davis (1-0).