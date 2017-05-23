Cashel girls crowned camogie champions

A valiant panel of nineteen senior girls from Cashel Community School (CCS) secured victory at the Tipperary Schools B camogie blitz in Thurles recently.

For a number of CCS players, this was to be their last outing wearing the school’s jersey which proved to be a huge motivating factor.

The girls faced schools from Ballina, Roscrea and Nenagh in the group stage, winning two out of their three matches.

This put them through to face Ballina again in the final, the only team whom CCS had been defeated by in the group stage.

Cashel Community School’s senior camogie heroes.

The emotion of playing the final game representing their school drove the girls on and they came out on top, winning by three points after a back and forth battle.

“This truly was a whole squad effort with every panel member playing their part over the day's games,” the school said.

“This victory was the icing on the cake for this magnificent group of players who have given their all to represent CCS over their six years here with us.

“We are so proud in particular that the sixth years on the team - Laura Connolly, Aoife Crosse, Celine Walsh, Aoife Kavanagh, Clodagh Horgan, Hannah Mc Sweeney and Orla O’Dwyer - are leaving us on a winning note. It is just rewards for all their efforts and commitment over the years. Well done girls and we wish you all the best for the future,” CCS added.