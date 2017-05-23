Remarkable Tipperary couple Run for a Life in Dublin

A remarkable Tipperary couple were amongst a record 566 people who supported the Irish Kidney Association’s annual family fun run last Saturday (May 20).

Carrick-on-Suir’s Ned and Deirdre Crowe turned out for the 9th annual ‘Run for a Life’, celebrating the ‘gift of life’ while raising awareness about the vital importance of organ donation and transplantation.

Ned and Deirdre were the first couple to undergo a living donor kidney transplant in April 2008. Joined by their two children, they really enjoyed taking part in Run for a Life.

Run for a Life represents a cause close to the hearts of many of the people who registered to walk, jog or run in the event which offered 2.5km, 5km and 10km distances around Clondalkin's Corkagh Park in Dublin.

Speaking at a photocall in advance of Run for a Life, popular RTÉ broadcaster and avid runner, Ray D’Arcy, said: “It is thanks to living and deceased organ donation and our heroic medical teams that close to 3,500 people in Ireland are enjoying a second chance at life after receiving heart, lung, liver, kidney or pancreas transplants”.